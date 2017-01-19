CenturyLink Teams With Cloudera, Intros Big Data as a Service

By Edward Gately

News

CenturyLink on Thursday launched its Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) with Managed Cloudera, which combines the Cloudera Enterprise platform on CenturyLink Cloud bare-metal servers with managed services and advanced analytics-consulting services.

The managed service aims to help customers deliver use cases for increasing sales, streamlining operations, improving customer engagement and gaining competitive advantage, CenturyLink said. It allows rapid analysis of large and complex data sets.

“Forward-thinking organizations around the world are quickly becoming more agile and responsive to their customers’ needs across all channels," said Gary Gauba, chief enterprise relationship officer and president of CenturyLink’s advanced solutions group. “These enterprises are seeing significant competitive advantages by better leveraging their data, and our new managed service helps them achieve their big data objectives."

CenturyLink said its BDaaS is enhanced by adding data and advanced analytics consulting services supported by Cloudera-certified data scientists and Cloudera Hadoop service administrators, developers and architects. The service provides storage, processing and management components deployed on CenturyLink Cloud bare-metal servers.

The bare metal private-cloud environments, which allow customers to “achieve faster time-to-market, improved data protection and rapid public-cloud scalability at a lower cost," have been certified by Cloudera as an architecture that meets its “rigorous criteria for ensuring optimal performance and efficiency," CenturyLink said.

“Cloudera and CenturyLink’s innovations with big-data analytics can drive true business transformation at a time when many companies are finding it hard to harness the power of increasing volumes of data," said Tom Reilly, Cloudera’s CEO. “Companies that break down their information silos are finding themselves better positioned to capture new market share and deliver superior customer service."