CenturyLink Buys SAP Partner SEAL Consulting

PRESS RELEASE — MONROE, La., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced it has acquired SEAL Consulting, Inc., a leading SAP® solutions provider for enterprise-wide business and technology needs. This acquisition further enhances CenturyLink's application transformation capabilities and expands CenturyLink's commitment to the SAP ecosystem and to providing integrated application/infrastructure solutions.

Edison, N.J.-based SEAL Consulting, which serves customers across manufacturing, retail and consumer products industry verticals, has deep expertise in implementing a wide spectrum of SAP solutions. These include SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Suite, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP Ariba, SAP Hybris, SAP CRM, SAP Basis, SAP Security, SAP Fiori, SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence, plus solutions across supply chain management (SCM) and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

"We are excited to continue enhancing CenturyLink's IT Solutions and SAP capabilities through the addition of SEAL Consulting," said Girish Varma, president of global IT services and new market development at CenturyLink. "This acquisition significantly expands our existing integrated SAP solutions, leveraging our hosting and cloud infrastructures to add broader SAP implementation and application managed services capabilities to our portfolio. The acquisition also gives us deeper expertise in several additional industry verticals."

CenturyLink is a global premium supplier partner with SAP, offering premium supplier services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud. CenturyLink expects to continue leveraging the expertise of SEAL Consulting employees.

"SEAL has been successfully providing a comprehensive suite of services around SAP's product portfolio and, with CenturyLink's acquisition, we now have a partner even more tightly aligned with SAP's strategy," said Robert Enslin, Member of Executive Board, SAP SE, and president, Global Customer Operations. "SAP is making bold investments to empower businesses to Run Simple, and we believe the combination of CenturyLink and SEAL Consulting will further this mission to our joint customers globally."

"CenturyLink's strengths in global network, hosting, cloud, IT and managed services, big data and analytics services, combined with SEAL Consulting's deep SAP expertise, will enable businesses to accelerate their SAP adoption and drive innovative business transformation projects," said Gary Gauba, chief enterprise relationship officer and president, Advanced Solutions Group, CenturyLink.

"SEAL's mission has always been to keep clients ahead in fast-changing environments by offering services ranging from implementations to post-implementation support and outsourcing," said Badal Patel, president and CEO, SEAL Consulting. "Our new home at CenturyLink enables us to continue executing on this vision and is exciting for our customers, partners and employees. Together, we will focus on solving business problems and delivering innovation."

