C3 Taps AT&T, Windstream Veteran as Channel Chief

By James Anderson

News

Cloud Computing Concepts (C3) has hired a new person to oversee its partner program.

Dino Morra is now the company’s vice president of sales. He has worked at a variety of telecommunications companies over the past 25 years. C3’s channel directors now report to him.

“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed the good fortune of contributing to several high growth companies," Morra said. “C3, however, is the first that combines an incredibly broad product portfolio, experienced management team, expert technical capabilities, and most importantly, a proven ability to support their clients. I am incredibly excited to be here and look forward to introducing C3 to many more wholesalers, agents, and clients in the near future."

Morra most recently worked at Atlantic Broadband and Host.net, leading sales efforts at both companies. He spent six years as regional sales director for Windstream and worked as a sales manager for AT&T from 1992 to 1999. C3 CEO Rick Mancinelli said Morra brings invaluable sales leadership and strong product knowledge to his new team.

“After posting 104 percent revenue growth in 2016, it is clear that C3’s single source model for all things technology and telecommunications is one that customers respond to," Mancinelli said. “With Dino at the sales helm, we believe we can effectively reach more clients and thus grow even faster in 2017."

C3, which manages three data centers and provides a variety of cloud-based services, hired a new vice president of business development in June.