Bromium Intros Security and Risk Assessment for Endpoints

PRESS RELEASE — CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in virtualization-based security (VBS) for the enterprise that stops advanced malware attacks, today announced the launch of its new Endpoint Security and Risk Assessment. Bromium's new risk assessment rapidly determines how an organization will benefit from VBS, and identifies the top risks within existing security defenses. If the assessment doesn't identify any risks, Bromium refunds customers' fees.

Targeting employees and endpoint devices remains a highly effective and efficient means of breaching a corporate network. It's effective because it's easy to deliver malware via end users on computers due to overwhelming numbers of vulnerable machines to exploit and humans who compound the exposure. According to the current Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, "Phishing, as a leading action, provides a number of advantages over many other exploit approaches" and "When phishing isn't the vector for the persistent malware installation, the browser is."

"Protecting end-users' devices is a crucial step for breach prevention. Unfortunately, organizations often pursue piecemeal endpoint security strategies based on an incomplete picture of their devices and employees' actual behavior and the associated security risks they generate," said Gavin Hill, Bromium's Vice President of Product and Strategy. "Our assessment alleviates deployment and ROI concerns by showing customers their true security posture 'before and after' the assessment. Whether malware avoids detection for hours or months, it presents severe dangers on the endpoint. With our security-conscious installed base of global customers, we find that next-generation anti-virus tools don't catch everything and it only takes one compromise for a company to get owned."

The Bromium Risk Assessment helps organizations improve their endpoint security and breach prevention by finding previously unknown security risks, uncovering malware evading traditional defenses. Customers currently using Bromium are protected from zero-day threats (see infographic) and it works as a catch-all when next gen anti-virus fails. "I absolutely would recommend Bromium because it is one of the few security products on the market that you can rely on to be effective 100% of the time," said Paul Hershberger, Director of Security Risk and Compliance at Mosaic, via a TechValidate study.

Conducted by Bromium's professional services team and channel partners, the assessment offers superior value compared to traditional consulting and implementation services, by placing a larger burden on organizations. This should be an easy decision for security leaders because Bromium refunds the cost of assessment services when no security threats are discovered and credits service fees toward customers' purchase of enterprise deployments.

"Organizations often worry that deploying a more sophisticated endpoint defense requires trade-offs in management, performance and end-user productivity -- with uncertain security gains in return," Hill added. "Our new Risk Assessment offering completely dispels these worries. We empower security leaders and executives for success by conclusively showing them how to regain proactive control of their endpoints, while also demonstrating how easy it is to deploy and how quickly they'll experience the value."

The Risk Assessment comes at a time when many companies are struggling with the role of the end user in an enterprise security strategy. A recent study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) found that a majority of the typical end users they interviewed experienced security fatigue that often leads users to risky computing behavior at work and in their personal lives. By deploying Bromium, enterprise security teams can stop policing end users and stop worrying about endpoint breaches. At the same time, their entire enterprise security infrastructure is more effective and efficient by providing unmatched visibility into an attacker's strategy, tactics and techniques.

About Bromium, Inc.

Bromium protects your brand, your data and your people. We are serious about security. We convert an enterprise's largest liability, endpoints and servers, into its best defence. We do this by combining our patented hardware-enforced containerization with a distributed machine learning Sensor Network to protect across all major threat vectors and attack types. Unlike traditional security technologies, like antivirus or sandboxing that rely on ineffective detection techniques, Bromium automatically learns and adapts to new attacks and instantly shares threat intelligence to eliminate the impact of malware. Our innovations have earned much critical acclaim, including being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor". Bromium counts a rapidly growing set of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies as customers.

