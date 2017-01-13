Broadvoice Updates iPhone App

PRESS RELEASE — LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, has updated its mobile application for Apple iOS so that Broadvoice calls look and feel just like native cellular calls.
Broadvoice mobile apps for UC and cloud PBX give users total access to their office communications suite while on the go. The updated version of the iOS mobile app for Broadvoice now supports Apple's CallKit on iOS 10, which increases usability and convenience for mobile users.
For instance, if someone calls using the Broadvoice UC app when a user's iPhone is locked, they'll see his or her picture pop up on the lockscreen. Cloud PBX voicemails are now transcribed, which means users can read the message instead of having to listen to it. Users can also make Broadvoice calls directly from the native iPhone app's contacts, favorites and recents.
As a bonus, the integration also allows Broadvoice calls to interact with Bluetooth accessories as well as the Apple® CarPlay software feature for hands-free phone conversations while driving.
"We're excited for how this integration adds to the amazing experience we provide for customers using our app on Apple devices," said George Mitsopoulos, Broadvoice COO. "Broadvoice calls now behave seamlessly within the iOS native UI, so that the experience feels just like making or receiving a traditional phone call. It's one more example of the technology investments we continually make in order to support efficient communications for businesses."
Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes a full UC suite and cloud PBX services, including unlimited voice calling plans for businesses, throughout the continental United States and Canada.
For information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866-634-1394, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners
About Broadvoice
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Broadvoice is a premier provider of cloud phone service, contact center solutions, collaboration and conferencing. Utilizing the latest cloud communications technology, Broadvoice helps businesses achieve higher call quality and faster internet speeds while reducing overall costs and improving efficiency. The company continuously delivers a full suite of secure, reliable, real-time communication solutions that help businesses connect with customers anywhere, any time and with any device. Broadvoice has been ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.