Big IBM Reseller PreferredPartner Rebrands

News

PRESS RELEASE — CARMEL, IND. (Jan. 20, 2017)—PreferredPartner has consolidated business lines under its CleanSlate brand and launched a new website to highlight and grow its software sales and IT consulting business.

“We’ve built a reputation as one of the largest, most respected IBM software resellers in the country,” said John Loveys, CleanSlate president and CEO. “The new CleanSlate brand and our expanded consulting services will fuel a new level of growth for us.”

$50 Million in Annual Sales

PreferredPartner began as an IBM software reseller in 2001 and has evolved into a comprehensive technology solutions company with annual sales of $50 million in 2016. A CleanSlate division, offering cloud consulting, mobile, and application development services, was added in 2014. Loveys took the helm as president in 2016 after 12 years of leading sales for the company.

“Our skillset has dramatically expanded in the last three years,” said Loveys. “We are poised and ready to grow under the CleanSlate banner, and will continue to expand our IBM consulting and Software Asset Management consulting practice along with custom application development services.”

CleanSlate’s staff of 32 has an average of 10 years of experience and collectively holds more than 125 IBM technical and sales certifications. The company added 12 employees to its roster in 2016 and plans to add 10 more positions in 2017, more than doubling the staff in two years.

Many Distinguished Partners

CleanSlate is an IBM Premier Business Partner—its highest level of partnership—and, unlike most, certified to sell the full stack of IBM solutions. CleanSlate also partners with and provides strategy and integrations for these distinguished technology providers: Amazon, Salesforce, Google, Conga, and DocuSign.

“Wading through the world of licensing, asset management, and application development can be overwhelming,” said Loveys. “We have a very strong understanding of the latest from IBM and its legacy products. We also know how the cloud can power a business—with the right strategy.”

500 Clients Nationwide

CleanSlate’s 500 clients span from start-ups to the Fortune 500, including Campbell Soup Company, General Motors, The Kroger Co., Waste Management, Wells Fargo, and Williams-Sonoma, nationally. Indiana clients, representing approximately five percent of sales, include: Berry Plastics, Herff Jones, Indiana Farmer’s Mutual Insurance, and Press Ganey, among others.

“Unlike many of our competitors, we don’t farm out our developers,” explains Loveys. “Working from a single physical location allows us to create highly-tailored technology solutions and deliver the best results for our clients.”

Webinars, White Papers, Case Studies

The company hosts a series of free webinars about IBM’s License Metric Tool (ILMT) and other IT topics. The refreshed website provides insight into the latest tech trends and innovations through blogs, white papers, and case studies.

CleanSlate

Founded in 2001 in Carmel, Ind., CleanSlate is a comprehensive technology solutions company and IBM’s third-largest software licensing reseller. CleanSlate designs, tests, and manages IT architecture, data integration, and quality assurance programs, and assists clients with all aspects of software and application development, including cloud deployments—migration, integration, hosting, and support—essentially helping them to modernize technology platforms. The company has earned several prestigious IBM awards over the years, including the 2016 North America Business Partner Excellence Award for social business.

John Loveys, President & CEO

With a Bachelor of Science degree from McMaster University in Ontario, Canadian-born John Loveys began his career as a software sales representative at IBM. The 41-year-old, Carmel, Ind., resident joined CleanSlate, then PreferredPartner, in 2004 as its third employee. He was appointed to vice president of sales in 2006 and became president and CEO in 2016.