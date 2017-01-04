This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

BCN's Frontier Ethernet Offer Now Includes Former Verizon Territory
January 04, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a NJ-based technology solution provider specializing in multi-location, multi-product aggregation, is pleased to announce significant price reductions on all Ethernet Internet Access (EIA) services from wholesale network partner Frontier Communications Corporation. Price reductions exceeding 15% on all monthly recurring charges (MRC) are immediately available, along with two additional bandwidth speed options. At the same time, the BCN Frontier EIA offering now includes the Frontier service areas in California, Texas and Florida.

Frontier Communications Corporation is one of over 75 network wholesale partners included in the BCN portfolio, upon which the Company designs and implements single-source technology solutions delivered through a nationwide network of channel sales partners.

"The ability to offer Frontier EIA services in new areas, combined with aggressive pricing across the board is certain to create new opportunities for BCN sales partners to meet customer requirements," said Michael Ginsburg, BCN Vice President of Sales. "At BCN we pride ourselves on sourcing the right services for each customer application and are able to offer additional Frontier EIA bandwidth speed options should we have a unique request," added Ginsburg.

BCN sales partners interested in this most recent expansion of the BCN portfolio should contact their BCN Agent Sales Director for more information.

About BCN
BCN is a privately held telecom service provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, NJ. The Company enables telecommunications agents to define and deliver advanced connectivity solutions that bring simplicity to inherently complex multi-location, multi-network customer opportunities. BCN specializes in multi-product aggregation based on a portfolio of over 75 unique wholesale network partners.

