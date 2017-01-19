Barracuda Debuts Vulnerability Remediation Service

News

PRESS RELEASE — CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) -

Highlights:

Barracuda launched its new Vulnerability Remediation Service , expanding its award-winning Web Application Firewall product line and further simplifying the way web application security is deployed and managed.

, expanding its award-winning Web Application Firewall product line and further simplifying the way web application security is deployed and managed. Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service automates security policy enforcement , making application security easy for DevOps teams by reducing costs and complexities traditionally associated with auditing code or patching software.

, making application security easy for DevOps teams by reducing costs and complexities traditionally associated with auditing code or patching software. Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service provides customers with on-demand or scheduled scanning and automatic remediation of web application vulnerabilities, enabling more agile workflow processes and increased efficiency in on-premises, cloud-only or hybrid environments.

Barracuda today announced its new Vulnerability Remediation Service, a cloud-based solution that makes it easier for organizations of any size to deploy comprehensive web application security with minimal administrative overhead. Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service automates security policy enforcement with on-demand or scheduled scanning and automatic remediation of web application vulnerabilities, simplifying security operations for DevOps teams especially as application developers look to leverage the agility and elasticity of public cloud platforms. Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service enables administrators to find, automatically fix and continuously monitor web application vulnerabilities, creating more agile workflow processes, increased efficiency, and ultimately reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The service can be used for applications deployed on-premises, or in hybrid or cloud-only environments.

"There's a tremendous amount of pressure on IT to protect company assets even with the growing gap between the discovery of vulnerabilities and the resources to successfully mitigate them," said Hatem Naguib, senior vice president and general manager, Security Business at Barracuda. "With Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service, we make it easy for application developers to secure their applications from the time they write their first few lines of code. Our automated remediation creates an 'always secure' application environment, which enables DevOps teams to concentrate on development or application patching, without having to take additional steps to ensure applications are protected after every build."

According to Verizon's 2016 Data Breach Investigation Report, web application attacks are the biggest source of data loss, and the number of data breaches caused by web application attacks is rapidly increasing. Barracuda Web Application Firewalls blocked more than 53 billion web application attacks in December 2016 alone. Further, vulnerability management "has been a tedious, time-consuming, often manual and error-prone process in the past, requiring business context and threat intelligence to answer," according to Gartner.1 In addition, while knowledge of web application vulnerabilities has been steadily growing for years, they remain ...