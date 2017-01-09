Axcient Intros Fusion Trade-Up Program

PRESS RELEASE — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—January 9, 2017— Axcient, the industry-recognized leader in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), today announced a Fusion trade-up program that lets channel partners offer enhanced protection to their clients with virtualized environments. The trade-up program gives partners in the Axcient Continuity Partner Program (CPP) the ability to transition their clients from existing physical and virtual Axcient appliances to the appliance-less Fusion disaster recovery and data protection service. Partners are eligible to receive up to a 100 percent trade-up credit based on environment size, retention requirements and recovery time objectives (RTOs).

“Axcient is and always has been a channel-focused company,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Axcient. “This new trade-up promotion showcases Axcient’s commitment to enable our partners to deliver better service for their clients with best-of-breed data protection and disaster recovery solutions at an attractive price-point.”

Based on ongoing partner feedback, providing simpler and more cost-effective ways to protect their clients’ virtualized environments was a key driver behind Fusion. While on-premises appliances were often necessary to achieve desired recovery point objectives (RPOs) for end-clients with limited network bandwidth, Fusion’s efficient WAN-optimized design completely eliminates that need. By eliminating the local appliance, Fusion makes it easier for partners to deploy, manage and scale services at their clients’ locations.

In addition to announcing the trade-up program, Axcient is rolling out new partner sales and marketing tools, collateral and an Axcient Certified Expert (ACE) curriculum to make it easier for partners to market, sell and support Fusion, accessible through the Axcient Partner Portal.

Partner Quotes

“A large part of the clients we service already have redundancy and continuity built into their primary data centers, which greatly diminishes the value of DRaaS solutions that require an onsite appliance,” said Ryan Lakin, President of IronEdge Group. “With Axcient’s new transition path to Fusion, we can seamlessly move our clients onto an entirely cloud-based disaster recovery service that scales and performs at levels well above every other DRaaS offering on the market. This is a great example of Axcient’s ongoing commitment to the partner channel and further solidifies their leadership position within the MSP community.”

“Many of our clients have offices with limited bandwidth, making it difficult to use purely cloud-based data protection and disaster recovery solutions,” said Dan Gross, VP of Operations at Rock Solid Technology Solutions. “We typically had to use a physical appliance to meet our clients’ recovery point objectives, and it would take anywhere from days to even weeks before their data was synchronized with the cloud. With Axcient Fusion, we can protect our clients’ applications and data with RPOs of ...