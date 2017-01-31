Avnet Names Top Partners

By Craig Galbraith

Tech distributor Avnet on Tuesday unveiled the winners of its third annual Partner Awards, which honors 11 top performers in the IT channel.

Atlanta-based Cumberland Group earned Avnet's top award for the U.S., while Stoneworks Technologies garnered a similar honor among its peers in Canada.

Avnet says this year’s awards program was specifically geared for partners to showcase their knowledge and skills across nine highly specialized solutions areas – including cloud computing, converged infrastructure and security – as well as high-growth vertical market areas such as financial and government.

The rest of the winners are:

Avnet Cloud Solutions Award – Avantgarde Partners

Avnet Converged Solutions Award – IronBrick

Avnet Data and Analytics Award – SIS

Avnet Financial Services Award – SHI

Avnet Government Solutions Award – World Wide Technology

Avnet Maintenance and Renewal Award – CDW

Avnet Security Award – Bell Canada

Avnet Services Award – Evolving Solutions

Avnet Overall Growth Across Solutions Specialist Areas Award – Sirius Computer Solutions

“The Avnet Partner Awards program recognizes and rewards our partners’ successes, as well as their contributions to the channel and Avnet," said Jeff Bawol, president of Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas. “The efforts of all partner award winners have contributed to the growth of our industry and strengthen Avnet’s commitment to provide our partners with the resources they need to solve their customers’ business challenges — today and in the future."

