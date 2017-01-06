AT&T Rolls Out IoT Partner Program

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for a list of recent important channel-program changes you should know.**

AT&T is working to solidify its boasts of helping partners take a chunk of the massive IoT pie with the launch of a new program.

AT&T’s new IoT Partner Program is available to technology providers, developers, integrators, solution providers and resellers.

“We've been working hand-in-hand with our solution providers, assessing their needs and readiness around IoT," Sue Galvanek, AT&T Partner Exchange’s vice president of marketing, pricing and product solutions, told Channel Partners “As more businesses look to IoT to help cut costs, automate operations, grow revenues, boost efficiency and satisfy customers, we want to make sure our solution providers are primed for the opportunity and can explore the benefits of the technology with their customers by using AT&T’s industry leading IoT assets."

Resources include developer programs and network-ready certification programs, as well as the ability for solution providers to connect with IoT professionals from AT&T.

"This is a time when virtually anything can be connected to the Internet. Entirely new experiences and processes never thought possible are now achievable through the IoT. And they can transform entire industries," said Chris Penrose, president of Internet of Things, AT&T. "Sharing our tools, expertise and speedy access to our network can help businesses of all sizes succeed with the IoT."

AT&T unveiled professional services for IoT, which include life-cycle support and consulting for security and strategy.

The company also announced a new way for IoT integrators to certify their devices. AT&T previously required them to test their devices in an AT&T lab, which would take a week or two. The current device certification allows them to do an online test from their own homes.

AT&T made several announcements this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including its smart city pilots. Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas are among the cities where AT&T has tested its Smart Cities framework.

“More than half of the world’s population lives in an urban area. As an Internet of Things and smart-cities leader, we see the impact technology has on helping cities address the issues facing their communities — and their citizens," said Mike Zeto, general manager and executive director of AT&T Smart Cities. “Collaborating with the cities and our strategic alliances puts us closer to making smart cities a reality."

AT&T announced an IoT platform – AT&T Control Center – early in 2016, as part of the mobility platform for its Partner Exchange program. The platform works within the company’s 4 -LTE network, which AT&T will upgrade to 5G over the next few years.