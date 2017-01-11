Arxan Boosts Mobile, IoT App Protection, Management With Apperian Buy

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Please click here for a recap of the biggest channel-impacting mergers in November-December 2016.**

Cybersecurity company Arxan Technologies is acquiring Apperian, a mobile application management (MAM) and security company.

Arxan said the acquisition will position it as the “industry’s leading provider of application security and management for mobile and IoT applications." Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Mandeep Khera, Arxan’s chief marketing officer, tells Channel Partners the company’s partners will be able to “leverage extended capabilities to include consumer, employee and partner applications." The company has about 12 partners, including resellers, technology partners and service providers.

“This acquisition allows Arxan to strengthen our offerings," he said. “This will help us connect with many more partners in the mobile and IoT space. We are excited to build on our channel momentum through this announcement!"

Arxan provides application attack prevention and self-protection products for the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, desktop and other applications. The company protects applications running on more than 500 million devices across a range of industries, including financial services, automotive, health care, digital media, gaming, high tech/ISVs and others.

“We have witnessed substantial growth in mobile and IoT applications investment by enterprises over the past few years, and we are excited to bring Apperian into the Arxan fold," said Joe Sander, Arxan’s CEO. “The application security and management capabilities Apperian provides are pivotal for organizations to securely deploy and manage their apps, and we’re excited to offer our customers Apperian’s MAM products."

Apperian’s platform has allowed more than 2.5 million enterprise app installations, and earned 12 granted and pending patents. Its contracted user base has grown by more than 180 percent in the last 24 months.

“Apperian partners will now have the ability to add app-protection capabilities to their superior app management offerings," Khera said.

Apperian will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Arxan and will be led by longtime Apperian executive Mark Lorion, who will become president and general manager for Apperian.

“We share an ‘app-centric philosophy’ with Arxan and believe that mobile apps should be protected so that they can be safely distributed to any user leveraging any device," Lorion said. “Enterprises are realizing the significant benefits of applying security and management at the app level to maximize the secure adoption and reach of their mobile apps."