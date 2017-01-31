Arcserve Updates Unified Data Protection

PRESS RELEASE — MINNEAPOLIS – Jan. 31, 2017 – Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the new release of its flagship Unified Data Protection (UDP) solution. New and expanded data protection capabilities deliver further integration into public cloud infrastructures for disaster recovery (DR), advanced DR orchestration and reporting, and extended on-premise protection.
“As the requirements of organizations evolve, IT teams need a highly-efficient and adaptable solution that maximizes their resources and provides comprehensive data protection and availability without extensive and costly professional services, “said Christophe Bertrand, Vice President, Product Marketing, Arcserve. “The new version of Arcserve UDP delivers this and takes it one step further with innovative new cloud and reporting capabilities that enable our channel partners and customers to deliver higher operational efficiencies as they improve their RPOs and RTOs.”
Already encompassing high-performance capabilities that deliver complete protection to and from any target, the new release of Arcserve UDP includes:
-
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud as a Remote DR Site: IT professionals can now replicate recovery points to an RPS in AWS Cloud, launch an EC2 instance directly from the recovery point, leverage virtual standby for Windows to AWS EC2, restore an EC2 instance (instant virtual machine for Linux) to AWS EC2, and copy full recovery points to AWS S3 at an optimized cost.
-
Fortified Data Availability: Organizations eliminate the risk of data loss due to an outage or accidental deletion with enhanced Microsoft Exchange online and Microsoft Office 365 protection to a local backup of the Office 365 data or to any cloud that supports the UDP RPS, back up from UNC Paths (CIFS protection) from within the UDP console, leverage automatic protection of newly added VMware virtual machines, and enable faster protection of data on Nimble Storage and HPE 3PAR arrays with fully-integrated snapshot support.
-
New and Expanded Reporting and Orchestration: IT teams view the health status of recovery points through automatic, non-disruptive testing for Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems, as well as measure and demonstrate RTOs and RPOs with detailed serve level agreement reports that display the total number of nodes with available recovery points.
About Arcserve UDP
Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) is the only data protection solution to uniquely combine enterprise-grade capabilities with the simplicity required by small and over-stretched IT teams, proving power and resilience can coexist with simplicity and elegance. As the first of its kind to seamlessly unify data protection across multi-platform cloud, virtual and physical environments, it enables organizations to cost-effectively apply the right level of protection to vital, critical and basic systems with a complete range of RTOs and RPOs. Users configure and manage all aspects of data protection through a single, elegantly simple web-based user console and easily turn on additional capabilities without burdensome forklift upgrades. Arcserve UDP is available through software, appliance and cloud deployment modalities.
About Arcserve
Arcserve is a leading provider of data protection and recovery software that provides organizations with the assurance that they can recover their data and applications when needed. Launched in 1990, the company provides a comprehensive solution for cloud, virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud, backed by unsurpassed support and expertise. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices around the world. Visit www.arcserve.com.