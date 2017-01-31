AppRiver Debuts Free Marketing Tool for Partners

PRESS RELEASE — GULF BREEZE, FL—Tuesday, January 31, 2017—For many IT channel partners, the billing, support, sales, marketing, and executive departments all sit in the same office—sometimes even the same chair. Between all their other tasks, it is often hard to make time for marketing. Enter AppRiver’s new proprietary email marketing tool, appMailer, which allows AppRiver’s partners to send pre-templated and co-branded email campaigns to their customers, quickly, easily, and for free.

“We want to be the ‘better-business channel’ for our partners, setting them up to succeed,” said Justin Gilbert, channel sales manager, AppRiver. “Referrals are often their only source of new customers, but it’s hard to market your service when you’re performing your service at the same time. appMailer is designed to turn the burden into a breeze.”

appMailer is easily accessible from within AppRiver’s Partner Portal. While no automated mail service is required to send an email campaign through appMailer, it can be integrated with Mail Chimp, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact, or HubSpot. Users can also create an HTML file that can be sent using Outlook.

Cobranding is as simple as uploading a company’s logo and contact information into the email template (once), and all templates are completely editable. Additionally, the email campaign will generate a URL that will be active so long as the campaign is not deleted. This URL can be used as a landing page for customers so that the partner does not have to host it.

“When offering a new product or service to customers, success or failure is often determined by our ability to rapidly inform customers about the product and then continue to educate them on how this will benefit their business,” said Brent Fairbanks of Electronic and Computer Specialties, Inc. “This is exactly what appMailer does without having to spend the time to create collateral. I find this capability incredibly beneficial.”

In addition to appMailer, AppRiver offers several other great perks for partners, including:

100% Partner Success Guarantee

Proprietary product certifications in sales and support through AppRiver University

Discounts for training through Marketopia and CompTIA

Co-branding and white labeling

Frequent lunch and learns and monthly webinars

Partners who are interested in learning more about how AppRiver’s partner program adds value to resellers should visit https://www.appriver.com/partners/

About AppRiver

AppRiver offers cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services to 53,000 companies worldwide, with more than 10 million mailboxes under its protection. Launched in 2002 as a spam and virus filtering company, AppRiver has since added Web malware protection, email encryption, secure archiving and email continuity to its suite of security services. The company is also among the world’s top providers of Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange. All services are offered on a pay-as-you-use basis with a free, fully supported 30-day trial and 24/7 US-based Phenomenal Care™ customer service. Easy, effective and affordable solutions – backed by white-glove customer care – have enabled the company to maintain an annual 93-percent customer retention rate. AppRiver is headquartered in Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Switzerland and Spain. To learn more, visit AppRiver online, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter