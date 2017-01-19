AlienVault Hires Former Oracle, Zendesk Sales Leader as First Chief Revenue Officer

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in December.**

Cybersecurity firm AlienVault has appointed Marcus Bragg, formerly with Zendesk, as its first chief revenue officer.

In this newly created role, Bragg will lead the company’s field operations and oversee all sales, customer support, customer experience and strategic partnership efforts.

“Over the past few years, we've built a world-class velocity sales organization that works hand-in-hand with our dedicated customer success and support teams," said Barmak Meftah, AlienVault's president and CEO. “As CRO, Marcus will oversee and further align the operations of these great teams and identify new opportunities and partnerships to augment our growth. His extensive experience and proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will be a strong addition to the team, and we’re thrilled to have Marcus on board."

As Zendesk’s senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer success, Bragg helped grow the company from $50 million to $300 million in revenue. Before Zendesk, he was group vice president of customer experience and CRM sales at Oracle, after the company's acquisition of RightNow Technologies.

“AlienVault's unique approach to unified security management combined with crowdsourcing threat intelligence from thousands of global security professionals has proven to be a winning proposition for thousands of enterprises," Bragg said. “… It's an ideal time to join AlienVault, and I look forward to helping the company further accelerate its global growth and customer success."