Advantage, Ancero Do Deal for VoIP, Cloud, Managed Services

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a NY-based architect of telecom and IT solutions, and Ancero, LLC, a NJ-based communications service provider today announced a new innovative partnership. Under this agreement, Advantage will add Ancero’s Utility VoIP, cloud and managed service offerings to their portfolio of services, and Ancero will utilize Advantage’s provider network to support the connectivity needs for their solutions going forward.

Ancero’s product set includes their flagship Utility VoIP services, along with private cloud, disaster recovery and a full array of managed services, including firewalls, data backup, anti-virus, SPAM filtering and virtual helpdesk. The addition of these services further strengthens the managed IT and managed communications offerings available to Advantage’s clients and partners.

“The Ancero team is comprised of progressive, consultative thought-leaders who clearly care about long-term partnerships,” stated Steve Rome, Senior Vice President at Advantage. “Their experience, passion and attention to detail combined with their commitment to successfully implement their solutions have made a strong impression on our team.”

As part of this new partnership Ancero will now leverage the Advantage team to procure all network services that their solutions may require. “Advantage has relationships with over 100 carriers in the US and abroad, so this arrangement will ensure that customers have access to the best connectivity solutions available, at the most competitive rates,” said Paul Boyer, Managing Partner at Ancero.

"Successful partnerships come out of shared values and vision,” added David Gardner, President and CEO of Advantage. “Both companies believe in providing innovative solutions that help end customers not only run, but grow their businesses. This agreement allows each of us to focus on our core strengths to jointly achieve these goals.”

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC:

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 100 of the world’s strongest telecom, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT ANCERO, LLC

Founded in 1999, Ancero is a Communications Solution Provider that serves the SMB from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast Corridor. Ancero helps businesses stay connected as their full-service, communications partner. Our award-winning Managed IT & Managed Communications solutions provide businesses of all verticals with technology services to drive growth, innovation and productivity. To connect with Ancero call our Mount Laurel office at 856.210.5800 or by visiting http://www.ancero.com.