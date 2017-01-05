Acumatica, Concerto Partner in the Health Care Cloud

News

PRESS RELEASE — TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers and other companies across the health and life sciences industry can now accelerate their enterprise resource planning (ERP) adoption by capitalizing on cloud technologies via a new partnership between Concerto Cloud Services and Acumatica. Concerto Cloud Services is a fully managed provider for mission-critical applications and Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software for midsized customers.

The Concerto Cloud for Healthcare, a platform developed purposefully to meet – and even exceed – the strictest requirements for HIPAA compliance, security and service, enables seamless integration across ERP systems as well as electronic health records (EHR), enterprise content management (ECM) and other applications. Acumatica's customers can now quickly yet strategically deploy the new Concerto Cloud for Healthcare.

"The Concerto Cloud for Healthcare gives companies the confidence to move their cloud strategy to the next level, which in many cases is focused on gaining greater efficiencies across the entire organization," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, general manager and head of the Cloud Platform Division at Acumatica. "We're excited about the possibilities this creates for Acumatica, because now our customers can move forward aggressively with implementation knowing that their cloud solution is more than ready for the task."

Developed by industry, technical and application experts, the Concerto Cloud for Healthcare gives provider organizations freedom to improve patient care and drive greater innovation instead of managing technology infrastructure. It features industry-best performance, built-in compliance, strict security, flexible deployment options (including hybrid) and application management expertise with ERP and other enterprise solutions.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly looking to the cloud to manage more mission-critical applications such as ERP," said Steve Terp, president of Concerto Cloud Services. "This is why our partnership with Acumatica is so timely: it is a turnkey solution for organizations seeking a faster path toward cloud ERP adoption and, in turn, a way to deliver better, more responsive care system wide."

About Concerto Cloud Services

Founded in 2011, Concerto Cloud Services provides fully managed private, public and hybrid cloud solutions. Concerto is a trusted advisor to customers and partners seeking to make IT easier, manage risk and reduce operational challenges. Concerto Cloud Services was built on a rich legacy of application expertise, innovation and a relentless pursuit of service excellence. The company developed a state-of-the-art virtual private cloud for mission-critical applications that require high levels of security, performance and strict regulatory compliance. Concerto's Premium Comes Standard offering includes a 99.99% guaranteed uptime for applications and the seamless integration of multiple clouds into a single managed solution.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.