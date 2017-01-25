25-Year FBI Veteran Brings Cybersecurity Chops to iJET

By James Anderson

News

An FBI veteran with a track record of taking down cybercriminals has taken a new job in the private sector.

Janice Fedarcyk, who served for 25 years in the FBI and was one of the highest-ranked women in the organization during her tenure, will work for iJET International as vice president of global programs.

iJET provides risk-management solutions that help businesses avoid and mitigate threats. Fedarcyk will oversee service delivery in a number of iJET offices that span four continents.

"Ms. Fedarcyk has a deep understanding of the unique operating challenges faced by multinational organizations and will grow our global programs team and ensure we continue to deliver sophisticated and comprehensive programs," said Mark Donohue, senior vice president of client success, to whom Fedarcyk will report. "iJET and our clients are very fortunate to have someone of Ms. Fedarcyk's caliber and unique experience."

The company said Fedarcyk brings expertise in facilities risk management and cybersecurity, in addition to counterterrorism and counterintelligence. She worked as assistant director in charge at the FBI’s New York Office – overseeing 2,000 people – to combat a variety of threats.

Plenty of those threats were cyber-related. She helped arrest leadership and members of the Anonymous, in addition to other hacking groups like “LulSec." She takes credit for helping develop the FBI’s cyber program.

"I'm excited to bring my substantive FBI and private-industry consulting experience to the iJET team and will work to empower our clients to more quickly identify emerging threats and employ mitigation strategies through holistic and mature risk management programs," she said. "At the end of the day, it's about being prepared to protect your people, interests, information and facilities."

She retired from the FBI in 2012 and started her own consulting business.