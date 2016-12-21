Toshiba Telecom Debuts New Website

News

PRESS RELEASE — IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division today announced its new website is now live and interactive with virtually any platform. Toshiba's new responsive telecommunications site includes training videos, FAQs, success stories and useful information on Toshiba's three award-winning business communications platforms, VIPedge® cloud-based service, IPedge® IP and Strata® CIX on-site business telephone solutions, as well as its award-winning UCedge® unified communications application.

"Our new website shows how Toshiba's business communications solutions redefine the workday, on your terms," said Annita Avila-Sharpe, Marketing manager for Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division.

"Toshiba delivers the Power of Choice, empowering users to communicate how, when, and where from their platform of choice. Your business shouldn't be tied to your desk, and with Toshiba's business platforms, it isn't," she added.

For the complete experience, visit: http://www.telecom.toshiba.com

About Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.

Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD)

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division is one of the six business units of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (TAIS) and offers business communication solutions for SMB enterprises and enterprises with multi-site or regional locations. Toshiba's VIPedge cloud-based business telephone solution and the IPedge and Strata CIX systems offer Voice over IP, voice mail and unified messaging, conferencing and collaboration, unified communications applications, networking, mobility and more. Together with Toshiba's PCs, tablets, copiers, and surveillance video cameras/recorders, Toshiba's Telecommunication Systems Division helps enterprises maximize business efficiency in communications and mobility. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TAIS is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. For more information, visit www.Telecom.Toshiba.com.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.