TelePacific Aligns With PlanetOne
By Edward Gately
December 22, 2016 - News
Editor's Note: Click here for a list of recent important channel-program changes you should know.

TelePacific Communications is now a 2017 Preferred Provider for master agent PlanetOne Communications.

The new relationship means TelePacific will be able to reach more customers. PlanetOne gets a broader portfolio of managed UC and connectivity services. The master's partner network – which includes VARs, MSPs and agents – will deliver the services to businesses of all sizes.

“… PlanetOne is selective about the providers it adds to its portfolio," said Ken Bisnoff, TelePacific’s senior vice president of strategic opportunities. “Being named a PlanetOne Preferred Provider is an opportunity afforded to only a few. We are excited about the opportunity this new alliance gives TelePacific and look forward to establishing deep-rooted, rewarding relationships with PlanetOne and its channel partners."

This fall, TelePacific completed its acquisition of DSCI, helping TPAC expand to customers nationwide. In addition, TelePacific's portfolio gets a boost from DSCI’s hosted UC and managed IT services. It's part of the traditional service provider's ongoing shift to providing more managed services.

“The market for managed UC is growing, especially among SMEs who are eager to scale and need the flexibility to support a mobile workforce," said Ted Schuman, PlanetOne’s founder and CEO.

