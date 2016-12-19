TBI Promotes National Channel Sales Director to VP

By Edward Gately

Master agent TBI has appointed Mike Onystok – who started in the company’s call center in 2008, as vice president – responsible for overseeing all sales, support and training within the Omni Center business unit.

Since starting off as a supervisor of inside sales in the call center, Onystok has held the positions of director of national telesales and, most recently, director of national channel sales. In these roles, his responsibilities included leading strategy, development and overall management of an employee sales and support team, managing executive-level relationships with more 100 contact-center partners, and collaborating with strategic vendors to develop sales and base management programs for channel partners.

“We are happy to have promoted Mike to vice president," said Geoff Shepstone, TBI’s president. “He is an outstanding example of the career development opportunities that TBI offers. Through his several years with our company, he has performed exceptionally and proven his leadership capabilities in various roles. I have no doubt that he will be a valuable addition to our executive leadership."

Before joining TBI, Onystok started his career in sales in 2004 as a shift supervisor for Telenet and Associates, where he oversaw and managed a team of associates in its call center. In addition to working at TBI, he is a member of the Professional Association for Customer Engagement, and has been the organization’s Chicago Chapter president since 2014.

“It is a great honor to have been promoted to vice president," Onystok said. “It’s been an amazing experience to grow with TBI over the past several years, and I’m excited to help lead this company to greater successes. I feel we are in a strong position right now, and am looking forward to building on that in 2017 and beyond."