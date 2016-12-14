TBI Hires Integra Alum as Channel Manager

By James Anderson

News

TBI, the master agent, has brought on a new manager of partner relationships in the Midwest.

Dick Bennett is TBI’s newest national channel manager, based out of Minnesota. He is charged with supporting and recruiting agents in the Twin Cities.

“Our partners in the Minneapolis market will greatly benefit from Dick’s industry experience and vast understanding of the providers in our portfolio," said Marco Sanchez, director of national channel sales for TBI. “His expertise, knowledge and passion for helping others will be a driving force that will take our partners’ businesses to heights they never thought they could achieve."

Bennett most recently worked as a cloud voice specialist for Integra. He began his telecom career at Teletek, which later merged with Transcend Communications. He worked with the company for 15 years.

Bennett said he looks forward to his new position.

“I’m a relationship builder, a networker, and a problem solver. With these traits, along with my years of experience in telecom, I couldn’t think of a role I would be better suited for than this one. When you read a job description and it sounds like fun, I think you’ve found something!"

He isn’t the first new channel manager to join TBI this year. The master agency added Bill Vander Vennett and Gary Butler to manage channel efforts in the Southwest and Southeast regions, respectively.