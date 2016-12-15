SolarWinds MSP Updates RMM Platform

PRESS RELEASE — OTTAWA – December 15, 2016 – SolarWinds MSP today announced the next generation of the company’s award-winning remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, SolarWinds® MSP N-central® 11.
MSP N-central 11, now generally available, is designed to simplify and automate the day-to-day management of core IT services. New features include integrated SolarWinds MSP Backup & Recovery, custom PSA integration, and role-based permissions to help MSPs provide a superior customer experience, streamline operational costs, and deliver peace of mind through greater security measures and proactive management.
“MSP N-central 11 is our first platform and major product integration announcement under the SolarWinds MSP brand, and comes just weeks after announcing our new roadmap,” said John Pagliuca, general manager, SolarWinds MSP.
MSP N-central 11 is highlighted by the integration of MSP Backup & Recovery into the RMM platform. MSP Backup & Recovery gives MSPs the ability to deploy, manage, and report with an easy-to-use, direct-to-cloud solution that can be tailored to suit even the most demanding backup and recovery tasks. With only a few simple clicks, MSPs can quickly deploy the software to their managed devices, select files and folders—or a full system to back up—and instantly have the critical contents of their end-users’ devices safely stored offsite in the cloud. Recovery is also streamlined, either directly from the offering’s locally stored “Local Speed Vault” or from the cloud storage itself.
"The new functionality within SolarWinds MSP N-central meets the needs of our technicians and helps us exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Thomas Curtis, internal systems manager, Innova Technologies, a SolarWinds MSP partner based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. "The integrated backup and recovery, along with the advanced automation, monitoring and security in MSP N-central 11 make it easier to build and protect our customers' networks and keep their data safe.”
The platform’s new role-based user permissions are designed to bring new levels of security to MSPs. With this feature, MSPs can create groups and user profiles and gain greater precision when it comes to granting selective access to core functions within the MSP N-central server. All user permissions can be set up easily within the RMM console, making it simple to arrange tighter control over technician access.
Through new custom PSA integration and API-level connectivity to MSP N-central from the MSP’s ticketing system of choice, channel partners gain easy access from the RMM platform to all of the functionality of their preferred PSA.
Other new features within MSP N-central 11 include:
- Patch Control Homepage: This advanced Patch Management dashboard allows IT service providers to bring all patch management elements together in a single, easy-to-navigate screen.
- Mac® Scripting: Support for BASH and AppleScript® languages enhances automation across Mac devices—directly through MSP N-central agents for Mac.
- AVD 6.0 (AV Defender engine upgrade): The new AV provides an engine that is significantly more lightweight with a lower processing load to lessen the impact on system performance. It also includes an enhanced anti-ransomware component to help keep customer data protected for the growing threat of ransomware.
SolarWinds MSP offers IT automation, security, and network and service management—both on-premises and in the cloud. Further differentiating its solutions, SolarWinds MSP leverages data analytics and SolarWinds MSP Risk Intelligence to provide actionable insights that MSPs can use to compete more effectively and better serve their customers.
“We are committed to leading the market in everything we do and will continue to enable our channel partners to be the world’s most successful and efficient MSPs,” said Pagliuca. “A top priority across our organization is to deliver MSPs the ultimate competitive advantage in RMM, backup, and security platforms, and we are achieving that by continually investing in R&D and business resources that will make them more valuable to their customers.”
