Peak 10 Earns Key Privacy Certification

PRESS RELEASE — CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- As adherence to regulation and industry standards increases in complexity and necessity, IT industry leader Peak 10 is protecting against security fears with one of the industry's most comprehensive compliance programs. National IT infrastructure, connectivity and cloud services provider, Peak 10, obtained its Privacy Shield certification, which replaces the now invalidated Safe Harbor regulation, in addition to receiving final reports for SOC1, SOC2, SOC3 and HIPAA. It also renewed certifications for PCI DSS and ISO 27001.

Also new this year, Peak 10 leveraged ZenGRC, a governance, risk and compliance SaaS platform by Reciprocity Labs to administer and manage its compliance and internet security programs. ZenGRC provides Peak 10 the transparency to centralize communications as well as track and map policies, controls, risks and vendors.

"One of Peak 10's foundational pillars is to carefully adhere to industry-specific standards and provide our customers with the best protection of their critical data and applications," said David Kidd, vice president of governance, risk and compliance for Peak 10. "Our continued efforts were demonstrated this year by the measures we took to safeguard and maintain the facilities, infrastructure and systems our customers depend on."

In addition to compliance assessments and security certifications, Peak 10 successfully completed audits to renew both the Master Level CMSP and Cisco-Powered IaaS designations. These Cisco certifications reflect a rigorous examination of a provider's infrastructure, configuration, operations and documentation to conform to very high standards in providing cloud services to end customers.

Since its inception, Peak 10 has proactively implemented the necessary safeguards within its data centers to best assist customers in cost effectively meeting regulatory compliance requirements. These safeguards, coupled with Peak 10's portfolio of services, offer its customers holistic IT solutions.

All compliance reports and documentation are made available to Peak 10 customers via its portal. To learn more about Peak 10, visit www.peak10.com.

About Peak 10

Peak 10 provides reliable data center, connectivity and cloud services for broad IT infrastructure requirements. Its solutions are flexible and designed to scale and adapt to customers' changing business needs, enabling them to lower costs, improve performance and focus internal IT resources on their core competencies. Peak 10 serves its 2,600 national customers from 15 facilities, consisting of more than 800,000 square feet across 10 markets in the U.S. Peak 10 undergoes annual examinations by third party auditors and helps companies meet the compliance requirements of various regulatory and industry standards such as SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FISMA, ISO 27001 and ITAR. For more information, visit www.peak10.com or the Peak 10 Newsroom for the latest news.