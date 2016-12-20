Nectar Adds 3 to Certified Advanced Assessment Partner Program

PRESS RELEASE — JERICHO, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 20, 2016) - Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive network monitoring and management software for the Unified Communications (UC) industry, announced today that three additional partners have completed the company's Advanced Assessment Partner Program requirements to obtain Nectar Network Assessment certification. The program aims to help enterprise customers identify partners that are certified to leverage Nectar's Perspective solution to design, deploy and report the results of network assessments for both cloud and on premise UC deployments, including Microsoft Skype for Business Online.

All Nectar-certified advanced assessment partners must demonstrate strong functional knowledge of voice, UC, data networking and the impact of UC traffic on a data network. Partners must also go through comprehensive training on the Perspective product and how to design, deploy, and use it for a Microsoft Skype Operations Framework (SOF)-aligned network assessment. Today, more than 120 partner person hours have been dedicated to the Advanced Network Assessment Program certification process. The three newest partners that have successfully completed their certification training include:

Tata Communications - Tata Communications is a leading provider of ICT globally with a range of services that enable businesses and service providers to stay competitive in this digital age including cloud enablement, mobility and collaboration services -- underpinned by the company's leading global network infrastructure. The company is the only global communications company certified as a Microsoft Skype Operations Framework launch partner, providing customers the value of end-to-end managed Skype for Business solutions.

Carousel Industries - Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow's standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Co-Mergent - Co-Mergent is a company focused on Microsoft and Cisco Unified Communications (UC) collaboration customers and partners who need UC expertise to bring them to the next level. Their highly trained and talented engineers are committed to delivering innovation ensuring everyone can collaborate and stay connected with ease and thrive on improving the customer experience.

As more enterprises rollout new UC deployments, the emphasis on ensuring they work properly before full implementation cannot be understated. Without proper planning and pre-assessment of the network, a UC deployment can easily be abandoned and never fully adopted if problems arise early on. Nectar's Network Assessment Program aims to educate its partners on the significance that pre-assessment services play in the adoption of UC technology. Enterprise customers want to be secure in the knowledge that they have a partner backing them up who understands the ...