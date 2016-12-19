This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Intel Security, Oracle, Cisco ID'd as Security as a Service 'Leading Players'
December 19, 2016 - News
Print
Comments

PRESS RELEASE — NEW YORK, December 19, 2016 /PRNewswire — Adopting the business model of Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) has become a pragmatic choice for companies looking at integrating security with their business infrastructure. Furthermore, emerging technological trends related to the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-computing will continue to compel more businesses towards implementation of a Security-as-a-Service business model, which will incidentally benefit them through cost savings.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )

"Persistence Market Research's report on the global Security-as-a-Service market titled "Global Market Study on Security-as-a-Service: IT & Telecom and BFSI Industry Segments Major Adopters of Security-as-a-Service Solutions," includes a comprehensive study that has predicted the market to attain US$ 3.3 billion in value by the end of 2016. Over a ten-year forecast period of 2016-2026, the globalSecurity-as-a-Service market is projected to expand at a staggering CAGR of 17.1%".

Request a Sample Report@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12583

Telecom & IT remains the largest industry for SaaS. Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, and BFSI are the other prominent industries for the global SaaS market. The risks of data loss in the healthcare industry can disrupt dozens of associated businesses such as insurance reimbursement and drug development, and with it, compromise the health of millions of patients. Cloud computing is being merged in the global finance industry, but protection of electronic transactions has necessitated the need for amalgamating a Security-as-a-Service business model. By the end of the forecast period, Healthcare and BFSI industries will account for a market value share of 20.3% and 17.7% respectively, with the global IT & Telecom sector accounting for a revenue share of nearly 30%.

Competitive Backdrop & Enterprise-based Market Segmentation

Providing security services to large enterprises remains a lucrative revenue-generation business model for leading players. By 2026, large enterprises such as conglomerates or multinational corporations will procure about 50% share of global market value, higher than the collective revenue share of small and medium enterprises. Meanwhile, companies in the global Security-as-a-Service market have transformed from being service providers, software developers, and security platform providers to managed security service providers and integrators of Security-as-a-Service for client enterprises. Some of the leading market players profiled in this report include Intel Security, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Gemalto NV, Qualys Inc., Alert Logic Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Zscaler, Inc., and Okta, Inc.

Browse Market Overview and Research Methodology@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/security-as-a-service-market.asp

The Need for Subscription-based Security Keeps Surging

Interlinked businesses within a company or within multiple corporations are exposed to the threats of network breach, now that cybercrime is at large. As a countermeasure, business operations need to be ...

« Previous12Next »
Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
Related News
News
July 12, 2016
Microsoft Debuts Business App Marketplace, Surface as a Service
Lynn Haber
News
June 07, 2016
Netwrix Auditor Available via AWS Marketplace
Sixty-five percent of companies are concerned about security, and 40 percent are worried about
News
May 10, 2016
Global Capacity Releases Connect Marketplace
Global Capacity says Connect Marketplace is the next evolution of its service life-cycle manager
News
January 26, 2016
Global Capacity Expands One Marketplace With San Francisco Fiber Ring
The diverse route, 72-mile fiber ring in San Francisco is Global Capacity's latest metro fiber ring
News
May 23, 2016
PlanetOne Names New Marketing VP
Craig Galbraith

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 