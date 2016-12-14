EventTracker Pursues Midmarket With New Managed Security Service

PRESS RELEASE — COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EventTracker, a leader in security information and event management (SIEM), today announced the launch of SIEMphonic, a comprehensive managed security service. The SIEMphonic service is based on the award-winning EventTracker platform, which includes SIEM, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, threat intelligence, and HoneyNet technology, implemented either on-premises or in the cloud. Experts at the company’s new 24x7 intelligent security operations center (iSOC) provide remote administration and analytics. The new offering enables small and medium companies to achieve a level of fully-faceted protection from cyberthreats that was previously only available to large enterprises.



SIEM technology enables real-time analysis of security alerts produced by machines, network devices and applications on the network. However, converting technology capability into actionable results requires security analyst time and expertise, all too rare in mid-market companies. The noise-to-signal ratio is high, and critical alerts can get lost amongst the deluge of data.

It is difficult and expensive to hire and retain an IT security team that has the bandwidth and capability needed to monitor and analyze the alerts and reports produced by SIEM technology. Further complicating this task is that teams must be able to recognize the real threats from the data and know the appropriate remediation steps required to mitigate them. The failure of organizations to achieve the desired outcome of a SIEM system due to the lack of qualified analysts is widespread, leading some industry analysts to name SIEM as the technology most likely to become “shelfware.”

“At the end of the day, expert analysts are essential to effective cybersecurity. There is no magic box that plugs into your network and creates a shield to keep all the bad guys out,” said A.N. Ananth, CEO of EventTracker. “For years, the security industry was harping on technology and whispering ‘do-it-yourself.’ Now, we are shifting the conversation. Don’t just buy technology. Buy the outcome you want—protection for your network and IT assets from the modern cyberthreat landscape. Technology alone is about 15 percent of the solution. Expert analysts and robust, disciplined, and documented processes—the core of the services we are offering—are the remaining 85 percent.”

SIEMphonic combines SIEM technology, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, flow analysis and HoneyNet capabilities with a fully managed security service. The result is a complete solution that finally delivers SME businesses the outcome they are seeking—effective cybersecurity at an attractive price point. Key capabilities include: