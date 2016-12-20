Dell EMC Study: Resellers See Significant Jump in IoT-Related Sales

By Edward Gately

News

The Internet of Things (IoT) will be a “gold mine" for resellers in the coming year, according to Dell EMC’s latest reseller survey.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide, includes responses from 114 qualified channel resellers from across the United Kingdom. According to the data, more than three-quarters of resellers have seen their customers’ businesses being influenced by IoT technologies on a daily basis, particularly within the small-to-medium enterprise segment.

Some 76 percent of resellers revealed a significant uplift in IoT-related sales over the past 12 months. Though figures vary across vertical sectors, two-thirds (66 percent) of respondents said IoT revenues had increased by up to 30 percent in the last financial year.

“Resellers are increasingly reporting IoT as an opportunity for extensive business growth and expansion," said Sarah Shields, vice president and general manager of channel for Dell EMC UK. “Rapid adopters in the technology, retail, finance and manufacturing sectors have been able to deploy IoT technology in small-scale applications such as wearable and wireless monitoring devices to access the business benefits. The increased popularity of IoT across vertical markets demonstrates the current demand for innovative solutions and the changing face of the modern marketplace. IoT presents endless opportunities and it is extremely exciting to see strong adoption across the board both now and for 2017."

When resellers were asked which sectors had been quickest to adopt IoT, retail received 35 percent of the vote, demonstrating the “diversity of IoT within that industry, as well as the significant potential for profit for channel partners," Dell EMC said. Banking and finance came next with 29 percent, and manufacturing followed with 23 percent. The results clearly show that IoT’s flexibility and long-term benefits are a “key driver in adoption across a wide range of vertical markets, as businesses battle to stand out from the competition and offer the very best technology solutions to customers."

While some sectors represent great growth areas for resellers, only 11 percent of respondents cited demand for IoT from the public sector, falling to 10 percent and 7 percent for the oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors, respectively.

Frequently in these sectors, greater regulation and complexity around implementing new technology can slow the adoption of innovative offerings, Dell EMC said. An extra step that some industries – such as rail, and oil and gas – face is the requirement for a certified engineer to deploy IoT technologies. Of the 71 percent of resellers that were aware of this requirement, seven in 10 (70 percent) believe that this significantly delayed the deployment of IoT projects in the field.