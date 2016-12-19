CenturyLink Contract Helps Senate Offices Move to the Cloud

The contract was awarded by the office of the U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms, which is responsible for all Senate telecommunications and technology support services for U.S. Senate offices in Washington, D.C., as well as in the states.

The three-year contract, which is worth approximately $3.8 million a year, has four one-year options and a total value of roughly $26 million.

"CenturyLink looks forward to providing U.S. Senate state offices with a modern, secure unified communications system that offers senators and their staff members more features and functionality," said CenturyLink Senior Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions Erich Sanchack. "We're committed to providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that help agencies transform and modernize their legacy systems."

By supplying managed hosting, cybersecurity, cloud and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

