Broadvoice Increases Investment in Customer Service

By Edward Gately

News

Broadvoice, the provider of hosted voice, UC and SIP trunking services for businesses, is adding staff in its service-delivery departments with a goal of improving the customer experience.

Cynthia Henderson, recently promoted to senior manager of service delivery, now spearheads a new service department. The effort will result in “customer-centric service coordination, from quote to close, along with an attitudinal mission that puts the customer first for the entire relationship life cycle," the company said.

“We want to deliver an amazing experience each and every time a customer interacts with us," Henderson said. “When you work with Broadvoice, we want you to hear and feel that we care. Our job is to go the extra mile to exceed your expectations."

Broadvoice said the rollout of the service initiative comes after growing 167 percent over the past three years.

“We are dedicated to this initiative from the top down," said George Mitsopoulos, Broadvoice’s COO. “It's no secret that the telecom industry isn't renowned for customer service. Our investment in this cross-company effort is at the heart of how we want to continue growing this organization — we want to differentiate ourselves by raising the bar for the industry."

Broadvoice offers a portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes a full UC suite and cloud PBX services.