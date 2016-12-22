Berkshire Partners Wraps Masergy Buy

By Edward Gately

Boston-based investment firm Berkshire Partners has completed its acquisition of Texas-based Masergy Communications.

Masergy offers hybrid networking, managed security and cloud services to medium and large enterprise customers. It serves enterprise clients in more than 75 countries.

Berkshire has made more than 115 investments since its founding in 1986. It claims industry experience in several verticals, including consumer and retail, business services, industrials, communications and transportation.

“This transaction marks the next chapter in our company's growth strategy," said Chris MacFarland, Masergy’s CEO. “Berkshire Partners understands the complexity of the markets we serve and the tremendous value our unique solutions provide to large global companies. We are excited to have such an experienced partner at our side as we continue growing the business."

Speaking of partners, MacFarland said after the acquisition announcement was made in October that the private investment will help Masergy accelerate its investment in distribution — particularly via its channel program.

Financial details regarding the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Masergy's innovative solutions and world-class experience truly help businesses transform their IT environments and drive their digital transformation objectives," said Beth Hoffman, Berkshire Partners’ managing director. “The accelerating rate of change across the information technology landscape creates significant opportunities for Masergy. We are excited to be invested in this team, company and culture."