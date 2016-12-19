AWS Adds Appian to Public Sector Program

News

PRESS RELEASE — RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Dec 19, 2016) - Appian today announced that it has been named to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program. The AWS Partner Network (APN) program recognizes APN Partners with solutions and experience in supporting government, education, and non-profit customer missions around the world. Appian and AWS have a long history of working together to bring transformational cloud applications to public sector organizations.

Appian Cloud running on AWS uses a low-code development approach to radically accelerate the delivery of innovative business applications on the web and mobile devices. Appian matches this speed with enterprise-grade power, allowing public sector organizations to rapidly experiment with new mission-critical digital initiatives, and scale successful ideas across the enterprise. In a single platform, Appian integrates business process management, enterprise data management, social collaboration, mobility, analytics, document management, flexible interfaces and more. Appian Cloud supports a wide variety of public sector use-cases such as Acquisition & Procurement, Eligibility & Enrollment and Regulatory & Statutory Compliance. Appian's ability to unify dynamic, ad-hoc and unpredictable interactions between people, systems and data make it ideal for Case Management scenarios across the public sector.

Around the world, public sector organizations in education, government and other areas use Appian Cloud to change how they accomplish their missions. Examples include the University of South Florida (USF), Flinders University, the University of South Australia, the Queensland Government, The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Federal Transit Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration. USF has mobilized the student/advisor relationship to create a modern environment where students can focus on their course of study - not administrative paperwork. All back-end review and processing of Affordable Care Act applications is run on Appian Cloud. The USDA used Appian Cloud to transform its Risk Management Agency escrow processes to accelerate indemnity payments to farmers and other producers of the U.S. food supply.

Appian Cloud has an extensive collection of security and compliance accreditations in the industry, making it a platform of choice for public sector cloud innovation. Appian is one of only a handful of organizations with FedRamp 2.0 certification, a US government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Appian Cloud's certification proves it has an established and highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive audit review, and that it delivers significant time and cost savings, improved security risk management, and enhanced program transparency for mission-critical U.S. Federal agency operations. Appian is also accredited for HIPAA, SOC 2 and SOC 3, The PCI Data Security Standard, G-Cloud 8 Framework and more.

Appian Cloud is currently in 21 availability zones across eight global regions (including the AWS GovCloud (US) region), and will expand to four additional regions within the next year. To learn more about Appian Cloud, visit the Appian Cloud Trust Center.

Myles Weber, CIO at Appian, said, "Appian Cloud running on the AWS infrastructure gives our public sector clients a secure and reliable platform for business transformation at digital speed. We will continue to work closely with AWS across all regions to help more organizations tap the power of low-code development in the cloud."

For more information on driving transformational change in digital business with Appian Cloud, and to request a free 30-day trial, please visit http://www.appian.com/bpm-software/cloud-bpm/.

