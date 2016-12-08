8x8 Study: Generation Z to Impact Business Communications

By Edward Gately

News

Just as the channel is increasingly focusing on the technological needs of millennials, here comes Generation Z (Gen Z), with a different set of preferences for business communications.

A new 8x8 study, “Rogue One: How Generation Z Is Going to Bring Balance to the (work) Force," found that the work preferences of Gen Z, in many ways, align more closely with Gen X than millennials. Gen Z will enter the workforce in earnest in 2017.

“The study 8x8 commissioned shows that Gen Z has preferences that deviate somewhat from millennials and that will have an impact on how resellers and integrators both manage their employees and conduct business in the channel," said Enzo Signore, 8x8’s chief marketing officer. “For example, Gen Z is really more focused on communications being effective, whereas millennials are more focused on convenience/efficiency. Channel companies should expect more of a focus on in-person interaction, and collaboration and video conferencing than the messaging/texting culture that millennials embraced. Gen Z also views email and desk phones as ineffective forms of communications, but considers the smartphone as indispensable."

The study is based on a survey that includes 200 Gen Z respondents, 400 millennial respondents and 400 Gen X respondents, ages 18 to 50.

The findings suggest Gen Z are less tech-dependent than millennials, and more similar to Gen X when it comes to adopting high-tech devices and apps in their personal lives. Millennials are more likely to use wearables (39 percent), connected appliances (35 percent) and virtual reality (24 percent) than Gen Z or Gen X.

Also, Gen Z values face-to-face communications more than any other generation, with an emphasis on effectiveness over convenience — a major shift from how millennials prefer to work. While one in four Gen Z workers prefer communicating in person, millennials were most likely to respond that face-to-face communications will be less important in the future.

The majority of Gen Z workers want a physical workspace (57 percent) combined with the ability to work remotely (48 percent) and have flexible hours (73 percent). Additionally, when asked about the types of communications tools they want to use, most millennials want tools that will save them the most time. On the other hand, Gen Z wants to use tools that are the…