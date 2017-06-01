Top 12 Stories in May: Verizon, TPx, Toshiba Telecom, More

There's never a dearth of news in the converging telecom and IT channels.

That statement proved true again in May, with a dozen popular topics cracking our list of top stories in the last full month of spring.

May featured TPx Communications making a key channel hire as it leaves its TelePacific legacy behind; an update on the shutdown of Toshiba Telecom — which took the channel by surprise; and Verizon's move up the UCaaS rankings, in pursuit of 8x8 and RingCentral.

So what was No. 1? Click through our gallery to find out!

Looking for more top stories? Click here to see our most-read posts in April.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.