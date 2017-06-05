New Services Roundup: Verizon, CenturyLink, Masergy, More

Some telecom and IT powerhouses rolled out new products and services in May.

Among them: Verizon's software-defined perimeter; CenturyLink's SAP software-focused solution; new SD-WAN offerings from Masergy and Versa Networks; and a handful of upgrades to various cloud services.

Some of these are new for you, the partner, to sell, while other are tools to help you do your jobs more easily.

Miss last month's new services roundup? Click here.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.