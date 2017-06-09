Image Gallery: HPE Discover/Global Partner Summit

No two things go together quite like hybrid IT and Vegas.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise kept attendees of its HPE Discover conference occupied with a long list of product announcements and demonstrations this week.

HPE hosted its Global Partner Summit in addition to the headline Discover event, drawing partners and customers alike. CEO Meg Whitman spoke at both events, articulating her company’s hybrid IT strategy and showcasing new solutions.

HPE and recently purchased Aruba put their IoT chops on display, showing attendees various ways in which businesses can gain insight and productivity from connected things.

Click through the gallery to see for yourself.



