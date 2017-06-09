This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Image Gallery: HPE Discover/Global Partner Summit

Click here to view gallery ›

No two things go together quite like hybrid IT and Vegas.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise kept attendees of its HPE Discover conference occupied with a long list of product announcements and demonstrations this week.

HPE hosted its Global Partner Summit in addition to the headline Discover event, drawing partners and customers alike. CEO Meg Whitman spoke at both events, articulating her company’s hybrid IT strategy and showcasing new solutions.

HPE and recently purchased Aruba put their IoT chops on display, showing attendees various ways in which businesses can gain insight and productivity from connected things.

Click through the gallery to see for yourself.


comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 