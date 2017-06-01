This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Channel People on the Move: TPx, PlanetOne, West UC, More

Sure, summer doesn't officially start until later this month, but with Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, it's time to look back at some key channel hires and promotions from the past month.

Masters such as PlanetOne, cloud providers like RapidScale and service providers such as TPx (fka TelePacific) all made important moves to further their channel strategies. But those are only a few of the companies that play in the telecom and IT channels to make personnel shifts in May.

What follows are pictures and descriptions of channel leaders and executives who will make decisions critical to the futures of their businesses — and of course, their partners. Click through and you will see people you know.

