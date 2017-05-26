Image Gallery: ZertoCON Boston 2017

Zerto has 350 CSPs in its network in addition to supporting AWS, Azure and other IaaS providers. Why? Because there is no one-size-fits-all cloud for customers, said Zerto CEO Ziv Kedem, opening the company's second ZertoCON.

"Almost 100 percent of our customers are telling us, 'We are building a cloud strategy,' but most of them are still trying to figure out what this cloud strategy is," said Kedem. One commonality is that the end goal is more and more often not just business continuity, but IT resilience — the ability to bounce back from disasters like ransomware or a lost data center, yes, but also to react swiftly to business-driven change, like moving a website to handle an unexpected spike in demand or facilitating M&A activity.

Meanwhile, business leaders are designating more applications as mission-critical because they generate business and revenue.

"Requirements are becoming different, your service levels that you're promising the business are tightening," he said. "You cannot say, 'I'll recover it tomorrow.' It has to be now."

To support that, the company previewed a capability to shift applications and data into and out of Microsoft Azure using Zerto Virtual Replication, under existing licenses, an addition with big implications for customers concerned with lock-in. It also announced new analytics features that will enable partners to track trends in real time and generate historical views. Both are due later this year with release 5.5., code-named Balvenie. Kedem said all new functionality will be available via the API as well as the dashboard.

It's clear where Zerto falls on the multicloud versus hybrid cloud discussion. At a briefing, vice president of product Rob Strechay said that the company sees hybrid cloud environments becoming the norm for customers and that, in fact, Microsoft was all-in on developing the ability to do bidirectional migrations, including committing funding for the nine-month project, in response to customer demand.

"People were saying, 'This Azure thing is great, we love that you can fail it into AWS, we love that you can fail into Azure, but we don't want lock-in, so start to think about how you can keep us free from that," said Strechay. "They're looking for that 'escapability' because it gives them comfort, that once they go in, they're not locked in to one [cloud vendor]."

While Zerto's goal is to have the same openness on all public and managed clouds, for now, bidirectional migration is only on Azure.

For partners wondering what's in it for Microsoft, Strechay said that under CEO Satya Nadella there has been an "amazing" transformation in the way the company works with its technology partners.

"They helped develop this," he said. "They understand why their customers want to have hybrid cloud."

Kedem agreed, saying that when he talks to enterprise IT, lock-in is the No. 1 cloud concern. By engineering a way to easily move workloads in and out, Microsoft helps its own positioning.

And, Kedem points out that once services are running smoothly in the cloud, change-averse IT pros aren't likely to pull them without a good reason, so it's a win for Azure.

"They will actually prefer them to any cloud where it's difficult to leave," said Kedem. "That's a good feature."