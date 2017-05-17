This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: WTG Tee & Sea

WTG’s Tee & Sea, held May 10-12, is the master agency’s largest agent partner event of the year, with more than 200 agents and guests participating.

WTG says partners and sponsors travel from all over the country to attend this one-of-a-kind experience and leave feeling both inspired and appreciated for their sales performance and partnership. Activities included a full education schedule, several networking receptions, golf tournament, IoT panel, happy hour trade show, massages/spa treatments, and an awards dinner complete with a magic show.

Click through our gallery and you're bound to see someone you know.

Photo credit: Salwa Scarpone and Kevin Morris

