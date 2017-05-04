Toshiba Telecom Shutdown: What Happened?

Toshiba this month will shut down sales of new systems in its business phone division as part of its continuing global restructuring.

In March, Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager of Toshiba America Information Systems’ (TAIS) Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD), notified dealers of the pending closure. Toshiba has “deemed it necessary to wind down our Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) business starting immediately,” he said.

TSD is a manufacturer of IP business telephone systems designed for small-to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises with multiple locations.

