Toshiba Telecom Shutdown: What Happened?

Toshiba this month will shut down sales of new systems in its business phone division as part of its continuing global restructuring.

In March, Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager of Toshiba America Information Systems’ (TAIS) Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD), notified dealers of the pending closure. Toshiba has “deemed it necessary to wind down our Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) business starting immediately,” he said.

TSD is a manufacturer of IP business telephone systems designed for small-to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises with multiple locations.

Our coverage of the pending closure drew a lot of chatter from readers. Read through our gallery to get the latest information and find out what your peers had to say.

