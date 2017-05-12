Image Gallery: ServiceNow Knowledge17

About 15,000 customers, partners and others from around the globe descended on Orlando, Florida, this week for ServiceNow’s Knowledge17 conference. The event included keynotes, more than 400 breakout sessions, ExpoNow, the Pavilion and more.

During the conference, ServiceNow announced three key strategies for its partner community, and unveiled its new Intelligent Automation Engine. It also announced numerous new offerings as part of the next version of its enterprise automation platform.

And on Wednesday, Universal Studios was transformed into one big party for Knowledge17 attendees.

Click through our gallery to check out all the happenings at Knowledge17.

