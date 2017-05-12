This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Image Gallery: ServiceNow Knowledge17

Click here to view gallery ›

About 15,000 customers, partners and others from around the globe descended on Orlando, Florida, this week for ServiceNow’s Knowledge17 conference. The event included keynotes, more than 400 breakout sessions, ExpoNow, the Pavilion and more.

During the conference, ServiceNow announced three key strategies for its partner community, and unveiled its new Intelligent Automation Engine. It also announced numerous new offerings as part of the next version of  its enterprise automation platform.

And on Wednesday, Universal Studios was transformed into one big party for Knowledge17 attendees.

Click through our gallery to check out all the happenings at Knowledge17.

Follow contributing editor @EdwardGately on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 