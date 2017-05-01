This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Image Gallery: Riverbed Partner Summit

Riverbed’s top partners gathered in Santa Barbara, California, for celebration, education and relaxation. The company held the Riverbed Partner Summit, April 25-27, at the Bacara Resort and Spa next to the ocean.

Executives spent a lot of time explaining how Riverbed’s acquisition of Wi-Fi provider Xirrus will impacting the networking industry. The San Francisco-based Riverbed predicts that its M&A activity will help it win the SDN battle with Cisco.

Read our recap of Wednesday keynotes after you've scrolled through our gallery.
