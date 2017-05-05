Image Gallery: Red Hat Summit

“Last year, we talked about dev and ops coming together,” said Paul Cormier, Red Hat president, products and technology, opening the weeklong 2017 Red Hat Summit in Boston. Based on an annual survey, in 2016, customer priorities were cutting costs, security and automation. Now, Cormier says, the focus has moved to applications, reflecting new customer urgency around cloud strategy, developing apps faster, and optimizing and modernizing existing IT.

“Applications of today running on today’s infrastructures are running the businesses of today,” he said. “You need to bring these apps to the platform of tomorrow.”

That platform, says Red Hat, is built around open source and uses containers to quickly migrate even legacy apps to the cloud. Cormier’s announcement of OpenShift.io, a free, online, end-to-end development environment for cloud-native, container-based applications, was met with applause from the audience of some 6,000 attendees. OpenShift.io, which also includes a free subscription to the Red Hat Developer Program, is now available in limited developer preview.

Another announcement that was met with enthusiasm: an alliance to natively integrate access to AWS services, including RedShift and CloudFront, directly into the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform console, whether services reside in the AWS cloud or on premises. While RHEL has run on AWS since 2008, this event marks deeper integration.

Several customers showcased Red Hat expertise that earned them recognition.

Luis Uguina, chief digital officer at global financial services provider Macquarie, said the Australia-based firm took a “digital first” approach before that was common in banking and has maintained that mindset. That effort earned recognition in the Enterprise Transformation category, recognizing the most outstanding transition from legacy IT to becoming a self-service leader and business partner in the digital world.

“It’s one thing to do this once,” said Uguina of a digital strategy built around microservices and exposing composable, modular APIs to partners and developers. “It’s another to maintain it over a long time.”

Macquarie built its architecture on Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, SolrCloud and Red Hat container technologies — Openshift Container Platform, CloudForms and Gluster Storage.

Speakers including Uguina; Bryan Thompson, GM of OpenStack private cloud at Rackspace, another awardee; and Cormier stressed a growing need for consistency across public and on-premises clouds as we get more hybridized: According to the Red Hat survey, 84 percent of customers have cloud strategies, 70 percent say cloud is their top spending priority, and 59 already have multi-cloud deployments.

Still, consistency can’t come at the cost of rigidity.

“You want to avoid lock-in to one provider,” said Cormier, adding that open source is the way to maintain flexibility.

“Any app, any footprint, anywhere,” said Cormier. “This is the DNA of Red Hat."