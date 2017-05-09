Image Gallery: OpenStack Summit Featuring Verizon, Rackspace, Intel

OPENSTACK SUMMIT — People love to predict the death of OpenStack, said Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the OpenStack Foundation, opening the company’s 2017 summit in Boston. And in fact, pundits have recently made some prognostications to that effect, at least on the public cloud side.

“I prefer to use data,” said Bryce. He cited 44 percent year-over-year growth in the use of OpenStack in the foundation’s latest user survey, which also showed more and larger clouds running on the platform.

The 2017 survey of some 1,400 users shows 37 percent of clouds have 1,000 or more cores – up from 29 percent in 2016 – and 16 percent are running 1 petabyte or more of object storage, up from 4 percent.

“Our tech has matured; it’s been put into production,” said Bryce. “Fifty percent of the Fortune 100 is running OpenStack; we support 5 million cores of compute power.”

While confident that OpenStack will continue to grow, despite a recent retrenchment by Intel, Bryce says the organization has identified five areas in which it needs to improve, and he welcomed his colleagues Lauren Sell, VP of marketing and community services, and Thierry Carrez, VP of engineering, to the stage to list them:

Clearly communicate, “What is OpenStack.” What is inside an official project, and what is not. The OpenStack project map is ambitious, including well-known initiatives such as Cinder, Neutron and Swift. Improve the feedback loop to translate user requirements into action. That will be enabled by a new forum. Address complexity. “We continue to get dinged,” said Sell. While a lack of OpenStack engineers isn’t helping the situation, she says the Foundation plans to remove some little-used features, prune configuration options and cull projects. Communicate with adjacent communities. Many of these entities were on the expo floor. Sell stressed that OpenStack is a “set of building blocks” and has invited Ansible, Ceph, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and others to collaborate. Grow new community leaders. Evolve the development process to be more friendly to part-time and global contributors.

“Things get done by participation and involvement,” said Bryce, who told the audience that filled the cavernous Hynes Convention Center auditorium that we’re at “a cloud inflection point.”

“We’ve entered second generation of private cloud,” he said. The first generation was massive-scale deployments in carrier and similar environments. Now, the technology has advanced to the point that smaller shops are moving workloads back on premises, often with hosted options from the likes of Rackspace, which will help deploy an OpenStack cloud in a customer site and then manage it remotely. He cited online-shopping site SnapDeal, which moved from public to private cloud and realized a 75 percent infrastructure cost savings. AT&T’s DirectTV division also uses OpenStack to deliver a consistent viewing experience across all viewing platforms, in line with the AT&T Domain 2.0 initiative.

Red Hat had a significant presence, a week after it held its own summit in Boston.

“Everyone’s worried about being Uber-ized,” said Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, welcoming attendees who stayed the weekend after his company’s meetup. “Traditional companies are terrible at driving innovation.”