New Services Roundup: Windstream, Jive, RapidScale, More

They are the new products and services that partners can sell — or they are the new tools to help solution providers do their jobs more easily. Others have been available for a while, but in the hands of a larger group of partners for the first time.

Some of the offerings that follow in these pages were unveiled and demonstrated for the first time at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Here you'll find the latest from Windstream, Rackspace, RapidScale, Ingram Micro and other big names in the channel. Technologies range from unified communications to SD-WAN, conferencing to cloud.

Miss last month's new services roundup? Click here.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.