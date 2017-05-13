Image Gallery: Dell EMC World/Global Partner Summit

Dell EMC World 2017/Global Partner Summit, held May 8-11, in Las Vegas, attracted 13,500 attendees — including about 4,000 partners. "Realize Extraordinary" was the conference theme.

There was no shortage of ways for attendees to fill their daily agendas, with more than 500 sessions and three breakout tracks – technology, IT leadership, and code and modern operations – and more than 20 technical certifications. The Global Partner Summit offered three tracks based on role type: technical, services and marketing.

When they weren't treated to education and company updates, attendees got to see performances from magician David Blaine and Zac Brown Band, the popular country act.

Click through our gallery for highlights and a recap of the event.

Follow senior editor @LynnHaber on Twitter.