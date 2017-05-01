Channel People on the Move: Telarus, TeleDomani, Broadvoice, More

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo was a catalyst for suppliers, master agents and other companies that do business in the channel to announce new hires and promotions.

What follows are pictures and descriptions of channel leaders and executives who will make decisions critical to the futures of their businesses — and of course, their partners.

We've lined up movers and shakers from Telarus, Momentum Telecom, TeleDomani and more for our monthly roundup. Also here are well-known channel players such as Tim Basa and Pete Peterson — taking important roles with new companies.

