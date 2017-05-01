This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Image Gallery: Channel Partners ICYMI

Click here to view gallery ›

We can't look ahead to Channel Partners Evolution before we take a final look back at the biggest-ever Channel Partners Conference & Expo — an event that drew more than 5,700 participants to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas last month.

We've shown you the expo hall, the preconference events, the keynotes and the winners of our Circle of Excellence and 360° awards.

You couldn't be everywhere at the show. Here are a few more photos of some of the cool sessions, events and parties that you might have missed.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 