This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Blockbuster Channel-Impacting M&A Update: Intelisys, Windstream, CenturyLink

Click here to view gallery ›

The number of mergers and acquisitions with an impact on the telecom and IT channels kept up its blistering pace in April.

Not long after closing its huge EarthLink acquisition, Windstream announced it would buy Broadview Networks for almost a quarter-billion dollars. Intelisys scooped up a key Verizon partner. CenturyLink revealed important news about its structure once its mega-acquisition of Level 3 Communications is complete.

But that's not all. We break down news surrounding 11 new mergers and updates to previously announced acquisitions in this gallery. Click through to see the blockbuster M&A activity you might've missed last month.

Looking for more M&A? Click here to see the wheeling and dealing that went down in February and March.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 