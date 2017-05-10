The number of mergers and acquisitions with an impact on the telecom and IT channels kept up its blistering pace in April.

Not long after closing its huge EarthLink acquisition, Windstream announced it would buy Broadview Networks for almost a quarter-billion dollars. Intelisys scooped up a key Verizon partner. CenturyLink revealed important news about its structure once its mega-acquisition of Level 3 Communications is complete.

But that's not all. We break down news surrounding 11 new mergers and updates to previously announced acquisitions in this gallery. Click through to see the blockbuster M&A activity you might've missed last month.

