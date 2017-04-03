This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Top 12 Stories in March: Toshiba Telecom, CenturyLink, Verizon, More

Click here to view gallery ›

Leading up to next week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March was a busy month in the telecom and IT channels.

Our top 12 for the month that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb features the looming shutdown of Toshiba Telecom, a new channel chief for a newly combined Windstream-EarthLink, and highlights from CenturyLink and PlanetOne partner events.

How do we determine our top 12 stories? We don't; you do! They are an aggregate of online page views and our weekly newsletter results.

So what was No. 1? Click through our gallery to find out!

Looking for more top stories? Click here to see our most-read posts in February.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 