Top 12 Stories in March: Toshiba Telecom, CenturyLink, Verizon, More

Leading up to next week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March was a busy month in the telecom and IT channels.

Our top 12 for the month that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb features the looming shutdown of Toshiba Telecom, a new channel chief for a newly combined Windstream-EarthLink, and highlights from CenturyLink and PlanetOne partner events.

How do we determine our top 12 stories? We don't; you do! They are an aggregate of online page views and our weekly newsletter results.

So what was No. 1? Click through our gallery to find out!

Looking for more top stories? Click here to see our most-read posts in February.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.